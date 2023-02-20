Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 79,924 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $32,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,262 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $20,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,490,000 after buying an additional 454,903 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,654,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,347 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 205,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.