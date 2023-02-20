Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,586 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $415,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOT stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.17. 130,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,418. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

