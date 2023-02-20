Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,609 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $65,425,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.26. 4,809,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,288. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

