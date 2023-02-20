Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lowered by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Equinix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $716.76. The stock had a trading volume of 428,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

