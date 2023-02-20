Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE:EFX opened at $211.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,428,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
