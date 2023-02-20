EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.15-$11.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EPAM traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.21. The stock had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average is $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

