EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Feb 20th, 2023

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAMGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.15-$11.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EPAM traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.21. The stock had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $342.28 and its 200 day moving average is $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

