EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.21. 770,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.75. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

