EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM traded down $7.80 on Monday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.75. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

