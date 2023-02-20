EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.
EPAM traded down $7.80 on Monday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.75. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
