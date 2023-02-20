EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $214.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,280,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,280,930 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

