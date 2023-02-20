Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

