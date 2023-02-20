Enhabit’s (EHAB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.
Shares of NYSE:EHAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
