Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ET stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

