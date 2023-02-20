Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Raised to $9.75

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 1,052,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

