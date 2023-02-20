Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 259.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

