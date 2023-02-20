ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $781.51

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $781.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14682614 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,454.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

