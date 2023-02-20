ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. 4,684,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,958. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

