ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American States Water by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. 121,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.