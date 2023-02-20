ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,505,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,703. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

