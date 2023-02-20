ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 6.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,297. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

