ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VersaBank stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.51. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,382. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.48.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

