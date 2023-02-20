ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Limestone Bancorp worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.93. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.78. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.