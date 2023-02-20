Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Lowered by Hunt Lane Capital LP

Hunt Lane Capital LP trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 10.0% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hunt Lane Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Elastic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ESTC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,912. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

