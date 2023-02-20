EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target to $15.00

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELMD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electromed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.
Electromed Trading Up 6.2 %
ELMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 58,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
