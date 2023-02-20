EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target to $15.00

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELMD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electromed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

ELMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 58,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 7.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

