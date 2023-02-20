EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $3.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered AMMO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMMO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:POWW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. AMMO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMMO by 1,764.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 570,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMMO by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMMO during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AMMO by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 211,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

