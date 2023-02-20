EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $3.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered AMMO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMMO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
AMMO Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:POWW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. AMMO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
