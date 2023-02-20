ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
ECP Emerging Growth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile
