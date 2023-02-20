ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

ECP Emerging Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get ECP Emerging Growth alerts:

ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Emerging Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Emerging Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.