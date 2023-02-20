Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $166.00 at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.41. 1,045,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

