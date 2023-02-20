Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.92. 991,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.