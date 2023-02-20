Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

