Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $111.18. 1,909,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

