Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.74. 351,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

