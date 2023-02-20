EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $5,246.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00384034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01485264 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,378.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

