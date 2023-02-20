Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DNB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

