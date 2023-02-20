Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,339,000 after acquiring an additional 653,938 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

