Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

