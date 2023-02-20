Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Shares of DBX traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
