Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.