Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of DBX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.
Insider Activity at Dropbox
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
See Also
