Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

