DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.25 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.