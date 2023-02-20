Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

