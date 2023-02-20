Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069,501 shares during the period. CS Disco makes up approximately 0.6% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 3.97% of CS Disco worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 804.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $1,813,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price target on CS Disco to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

NYSE LAW traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 1,471,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

