Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,277 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 2.6% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.33% of Floor & Decor worth $99,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.3% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 1,861,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Floor & Decor

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

