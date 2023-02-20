DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:DASH traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.