DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:DASH traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.