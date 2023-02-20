DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.
DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %
NYSE:DASH traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.