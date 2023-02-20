DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
NYSE DASH traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 23,601,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
