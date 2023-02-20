Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFIN opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

