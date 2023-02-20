Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

