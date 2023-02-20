Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.82. 2,470,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

