Dohj LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

