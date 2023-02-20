Dohj LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST opened at $507.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.