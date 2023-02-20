Dohj LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93.

