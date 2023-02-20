Dohj LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,606,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,569,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

